Maharashtra to begin recruitment of teachers through Pavitra portal

BEFORE THE model code of conduct kicks in ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the state government will begin recruiting teachers through ‘Pavitra’ portal to ensure transparency and merit in the selection of the candidates, said a statement issued by Education Minister Vinod Tawde on Friday.

According to a government resolution dated February 7, an common entrance examination will be conducted for appointment of teachers in aided, partially aided and unaided schools for the primary, secondary, higher secondary sections. For one vacant seat in a school or college, the portal will select 10 candidates, whose order will need to be followed by the management. In case a candidate in the list is rejected, the management will need to submit a written explanation.

Accordingly, amendments have been made in Maharashtra Employees of Private Schools (conditions of service) Rules, 1981.

Before this, while local independent institutions running primary schools used to appoint teachers through a common entrance test, private schools used to appoint teachers independently. Following allegations of massive irregularities and malpractices committed by schools while recruiting teachers, the government decided to recruit teachers through the Pavitra portal.

However, schools protested this decision and pursued the case in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court. The court, however, upheld the government decision.