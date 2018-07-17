MAHATET 2018 answer keys to release shortly at mahatet.in

Maharashtra TET answer keys 2018: The exam was conducted on July 15. The exam was conducted on July 15.

Maharashtra TET answer keys 2018: The answer keys for the Maharashtra Teachers’s Eligibility Test (TET) 2018 are expected to be released soon by the the Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE). All those who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — mahatet.in, once released. The Maharashtra TET tests maths, science and language skills of teachers and teaching aspirants. In order to clear the exam, candidates need to score 60 per cent, following which their certificates are valid for seven years. Candidates can also re-appear if they wish to improve the scores.

The test is conducted in three languages — Marathi, English and Urdu. Without clearing it, the teachers would not be eligible for a permanent job or a higher salary, despite securing a Bachelor’s Degree in Education (B Ed) and a Diploma in Education (D Ed).

Maharashtra TET answer keys 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Last year, of the 1,58,250 candidates who had appeared for the TET in all three mediums, 4.27 per cent cleared Paper I, while 2.30 per cent i.e. 2,732 of 1,18,561 candidates cleared Paper II. According to officials, over the years, the results for TET have been consistently poor in the state, indicating either a difficult paper, stringent correction standards or poor quality of candidates appearing for the tests.

