Maharashtra TET postponed after alleged paper leak

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE), Pune, has postponed the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which was scheduled to take place tomorrow, June 28, across the state. The decision follows an early-morning raid by the Bhiwandi Police, which exposed an alleged question paper leak racket. This year, the Council was conducting the TET exam for the 2025 academic session.

According to an official notification released by the MSCE, the Bhiwandi Police acted on confidential intelligence in the early hours of Saturday, June 27. A raid was conducted at a suspect examination centre where several individuals were found holding confidential details regarding the examination papers.

Senior officials from the MSCE were immediately summoned to the spot to verify the seized material. Upon a swift cross-verification, it was confirmed preliminarily that multiple questions in the possession of the suspects matched the actual question paper set for the TET June examination. A criminal case has been registered at the Bhiwandi Police Station, and a probe is currently underway.

The paper leak comes as a blow to the state education council, which had stepped up its vigilance. The examination was slated to be conducted on June 28, across 1,028 exam centres throughout Maharashtra. A revised date for the Teacher Eligibility Test will be announced after completion of the police investigation. The examination has therefore been postponed until further notice.

The official release noted that the council had put stringent security protocols in place, specifically keeping in mind the recent nationwide irregularities and controversies surrounding the NEET UG 2026 examination. Despite these preventative measures, the breach forced the council’s hand at the eleventh hour.

“The primary objective of the Council is to ensure that the examination is conducted with absolute transparency under any circumstances. Given the gravity of the situation and the necessity for a thorough, deep investigation into the racket, the exam is being postponed,” stated the official notice signed by the Commissioner of MSCE, Pune.

Maha TET has two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2, and both were scheduled to happen on the same day but in separate time slots. Paper 1 would have been held from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm, while Paper 2 will take place from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The exam is conducted in pen and paper mode, where candidates must mark their answers on an OMR sheet.

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As per the exam pattern, there are a total of 150 questions, each carrying one mark, and no negative marking will be applied. The question papers are available in nine languages, including Marathi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Sindhi, Kannada, and Hindi.