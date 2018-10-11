Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
Maharashtra: Teachers of aided colleges call off strike, to resume work today

Tapati Mukhopadhay, president of Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO), said in a statement that the executive committee has decided to withdraw the agitation and teachers will be rejoining duties from Thursday.

Published: October 11, 2018 3:53:45 am
TEACHERS OF aided colleges in the state, who have been on strike since September 25, decided to call off their strike Wednesday. Tapati Mukhopadhay, president of Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO), said in a statement that the executive committee has decided to withdraw the agitation and teachers will be rejoining duties from Thursday.

“After careful consideration of the minutes issued by the higher education department, the executive committee has decided to withdraw the ongoing agitation,” she said. The teachers had decided to go on an indefinite strike, demanding the release of payments of teachers who had participated in a 71-day protest in 2013 as well as the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

Apart from this, the teachers demanded that the over 9,000 vacant teaching posts in the state be filled up. The state higher and technical education department had on Monday issued minutes based on its negotiations with the teachers’ organisations.

It has proposed several measures to meet the demands made by the teachers.

