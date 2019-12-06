Maharashtra: Students who fail board exams will not be marked ‘fail’ but as ‘candidates for skill development’

A committee will be formed under the chief secretary to further deliberate on the implementation of this education programme. A committee will be formed under the chief secretary to further deliberate on the implementation of this education programme.

In a step towards promoting holistic education, students who fail in their Class X and XII board exams in three or more subjects will soon be encouraged by the state to pursue skill development education. Rather than “fail”, their results will bear the remarks “candidate for skill development”.

This move was made by the State Department for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship following then-State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar’s budget speech. As part of the speech given in June, Mungantiwar had emphasised on the need for “employable skill development education” for capacity building and increasing self-confidence of students who fail board exams.

According to a notification released by the department on Wednesday, the Maharashtra State Skill Development Society will be the nodal agency to implement this programme, along with Maharashtra State Council of Vocational Training. The programme will be run through agreement with various aided or unaided schools and colleges in all the districts. Biometric attendance of all participating students will be required.

Class X students will be required to complete levels 1 and 2 as mandated by the National Skill Qualification Framework, whereas Class XII students will be required to complete levels 3 and 4 of the same. The scheme will be monitored online. Those students with a family income under Rs 8 lakh will be required to pay 30 per cent of the fees for training, whereas those with a family income of more than Rs 8 lakh will have to bear the entire cost.

A committee will be formed under the chief secretary to further deliberate on the implementation of this education programme.

“The move has come late but will benefit many students, especially those from rural areas. Marks should not be the deciding factor in a student’s life and they shouldn’t be categorised as per their academic standing,” said Prashant Redij, spokesperson of the Mumbai Principals’ Association.

