Maharashtra: Students from two branches of Rao Junior College allowed to appear for HSC exam

THE State Board on Wednesday accepted the proposal of Rao Junior College to allow 121 students of its Borivali branch to appear for the upcoming HSC board examination through Shri T P Bhatia College of Science, Kandivali. The office of the deputy director of education also gave a nod for its Andheri branch students to be accommodated by the same college.

Rao IIT Academy, which runs the junior colleges, was denied an index number by the state board for allegedly not meeting infrastructural norms. On December 2, the junior college was issued a letter by the office of deputy director of education stating that the college has not fulfilled terms and conditions for state board’s recognition.

Proposals to accommodate the students of its other branches (Sion, Thane and Kharghar) to New English High School and Junior College in Thane and Chandrabhan Sharma College in Powai have also been sent for approval, said CEO and MD Vinay Kumar. Once approved, these colleges will fill forms for students of Rao Junior College using their own index numbers. “We have appointed extra staff to fill forms,” said Dr Sangeeta Srivastava, principal of T P Bhatia College.

An official told The Indian Express, “The college received permissions due to the insistence of then education minister Vinod Tawde but has not completed the due process as per norms.”

