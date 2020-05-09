Follow Us:
Saturday, May 09, 2020
COVID19

Maharashtra students demand cancellation of final year exams amid pandemic, start online petition

The recommendations by the UGC also suggest that if conditions do not improve in an area, then there can be alternative measures, including awarding 50 per cent marks to internal assessment and 50 per cent to last year's performance.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 9, 2020 4:07:03 pm
Mumbai University, college exam, pune university exams, cancel third year exams, TY exam, final semester exam, education news, coronavirus, coronavirus mumbai latest uodate, coid-19 update india Students start online petition to cancel exams (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ Representational image)

As the Maharashtra government has decided to cancel university level examinations barring the final year, students are demanding cancellation of the latter, too. Some of them have got together to start a petition at change.org to back their plea, stating that students are facing mental stress and lack of resources, while raising concerns of travel amid the pandemic. “Even if social distancing is maintained during the exam, students might gather together before and after the exam,” read the petition.

Since Maharashtra is one of the most affected areas in India with 19063 cases and 731 deaths due to the coronavirus, the final year students are demanding to postpone or even cancel their exams. Several students took to Twitter to voice their grievances –

The decision was in the line with the University Grants Commission, which had directed institutes to opt for exams in July for final year students and pass the rest on internal assessment.

