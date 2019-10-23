Maharashtra: State universities yet to implement statutes for autonomous colleges

A year-and-a-half after regulations for autonomous colleges were published by the HRD ministry and subsequently accepted by Maharashtra, the 11 state universities are yet to implement the provisions. This has led to discontent among the authorities of autonomous colleges.

Maharashtra has 84 autonomous colleges, the second highest in the country after Tamil Nadu. Of this, Mumbai has 30.

The HRD ministry published the notification on February 12 last year. A government notification accepting the regulations was released on May 28, 2018. This was followed by the uniform statutes for the grant of autonomy to affiliated colleges, released by the state Higher and Technical Education department on January 14 this year.

As per the statutes, the autonomous colleges are empowered to start new courses or programmes from the UGC list. No permission is required from the parent university though the university should be informed about the programmes well in advance (before April 30).

“While some colleges have already started new programmes, some have not. V-Cs of the colleges are required to bring the provisions before the management council meetings and pass the decision, but they have not followed the government notification,” said T A Shiware, president, Forum for Autonomous Colleges in Maharashtra.

Autonomous colleges are liable to pay only one-time affiliation fee. However, autonomous colleges affiliated to different universities of Maharashtra are paying different affiliation fees. University authorities are required to pass a decision at their respective management councils regarding this.

Moreover, autonomous colleges are not required to pay 25 per cent of examination fees to their respective universities since all exams are conducted by the colleges. “Despite first and second year exams now being conducted by its affiliated colleges, Mumbai University still continues to take a 25 per cent share from examination fees,” said Shiware.

The forum met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari last week to discuss the lack of implementation of provisions. “The Gover-nor assured us that he would look into the matter and we will wait for another 10 to 15 days for his response,” said Shiware.

The forum also highlighted the need for a single window system at every university for autonomous colleges.