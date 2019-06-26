Maharashtra: State to deploy flying squads after Opposition claims colleges with minority tag selling seats

The Maharashtra government announced Tuesday that flying squads will be deployed to ensure that junior colleges with minority status comply with the admission process.

Advertising

The announcement came after Opposition members alleged that some junior colleges with minority status were offering vacant seats for cash.

Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde alleged that some junior colleges with minority status normally cannot fill up the seats from their respective communities. “But instead of surrendering these non-filled seats to the state government for online procedure, these colleges offer admissions by accepting cash for these seats. It is illegal,” said Munde.

School Education Minister said he will look into the allegations and will order a probe if required. He said flying squads will be set up to curb such practices.