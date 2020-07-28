Maharashtra: State may seek help from other boards in devising international level curriculum

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. (File) Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. (File)

The state education department may seek help from other boards, such as International Baccalaureate (IB), Cambridge Board (IGCSE), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CICSE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for formulating an international-level curriculum for government schools across Maharashtra.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday held the first meeting of the Maharashtra State International Curriculum Advisory Committee comprising representatives of these boards, along with experts and members of the department.

The committee was formed on March 30 through a government notification, a month after Gaikwad announced the closure of the erstwhile Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB). “There were a lot of complaints about lack of transparency in selection of schools for their affiliations with MIEB. Also, no concrete guidelines were issued for formulating the syllabus,” she had said.

The first meeting of the advisory committee was held on Monday, after a delay induced by the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. “We discussed strategies to simplify the curriculum, pedagogy, teacher development and collaboration,” Gaikwad said in a tweet.

“All the four boards discussed their ideas on what the state curriculum should be, and offered to help. Ways in which the existing curriculum can be strengthened were discussed. The curriculum needs to provide local context and Marathi needs to be encouraged more,” said coordinator of the committee, Francis Joseph. He added that the agenda of the meeting was to deliberate on how the best practices in providing education can be combined to make it more inclusive.

The committee will also study the National Education Policy and guide the state on its implementation, said State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director Dinkar Patil. To ensure that students who were in the erstwhile MIEB schools, and now study in Class II, do not suffer, the state will be training teachers in providing similar pedagogy, he added.

“Around 700 Class II teachers of former MIEB schools, along with other teachers selected by SCERT, will undergo training,” said Patil.

A new curriculum in state schools is expected to be implemented for the academic year 2021-22.

The advisory committee, set up for three years, comprises 24 members and is helmed by Gaikwad. It has been tasked with studying aspects of the National Education Policy, educational practices in other states and providing guidance to the sub-committees, as well as outlining intended outcomes of an international-level curriculum.

The department had also announced the formation of a state-level curriculum formation committee, headed by the director of Maharashtra State Council Of Education Research and Training (MSCERT). This committee has been tasked with creating textbooks after comparatively studying existing curriculum of Balbharti, MSCERT and MIEB.

