scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Maharashtra State Board announces tentative dates for SSC, HSC exams

While HSC will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2023; SSC exam will be from March 2 to March 25, 2023. The Maharashtra State Board made the announcement on Monday.

Maharashtra State Board, HSC, SSCPrinted time-table distributed to schools will be the final. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/Representative Image

The Maharashtra State Board has declared a tentative dates for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams to be held in the year 2023. While HSC will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2023; SSC exam will be from March 2 to March 25, 2023.

Read |MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP portal launched, admission details to be released soon

The Maharashtra State Board on Monday made the announcement. The circular issued by the state board states, “This tentative timetable or the exam dates is declared to help schools and junior colleges to prepare their academic activities accordingly to not only complete the syllabus but also to help students prepare for the board exam.” The timetable which will be available on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board, as informed by the officials, is just for information of schools, junior colleges and students for preparation; and printed time-table distributed to schools will be the final.

Read |Maharashtra 12th, 10th July Exam Result 2022: HSC, SSC Supply result link now active

The previous board exam has been a topic of discussion in Maharashtra, as the state board resumed conventional offline pattern of exam, after a year’s gap. A year before that, the board exams were cancelled due to challenges followed by pandemic induced school closure. There was a huge demand by students to cancel the board exams again; however Maharashtra State Board had taken a strong stand to continue with the offline exams. Both exams were held smoothly by the Maharashtra State Board in March-April 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 06:59:02 pm
Next Story

Monkey menace at Taj Mahal, tourists attacked

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement