Maharashtra State Board announces tentative dates for SSC, HSC exams

The Maharashtra State Board has declared a tentative dates for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams to be held in the year 2023. While HSC will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2023; SSC exam will be from March 2 to March 25, 2023.

The Maharashtra State Board on Monday made the announcement. The circular issued by the state board states, “This tentative timetable or the exam dates is declared to help schools and junior colleges to prepare their academic activities accordingly to not only complete the syllabus but also to help students prepare for the board exam.” The timetable which will be available on the official website of the Maharashtra State Board, as informed by the officials, is just for information of schools, junior colleges and students for preparation; and printed time-table distributed to schools will be the final.

The previous board exam has been a topic of discussion in Maharashtra, as the state board resumed conventional offline pattern of exam, after a year’s gap. A year before that, the board exams were cancelled due to challenges followed by pandemic induced school closure. There was a huge demand by students to cancel the board exams again; however Maharashtra State Board had taken a strong stand to continue with the offline exams. Both exams were held smoothly by the Maharashtra State Board in March-April 2022.