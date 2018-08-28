Maharashtra SSC supplementary results 2018 today, websites to check

The result will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm The result will be available on the official website mahresult.nic.in at 1 pm

Maharashtra SSC supplementary results: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of SSC Class examination on Wednesday. “The result of SSC Class 10 examination will be declared today at 1 PM. All the students who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, mahresult.nic.in,” said an official from Education department.

Earlier, the board declared the HSC Class 12 supplementary results on August 24. Vinod Tawde, state Education Minister said, all those students in Maharashtra who have passed their Class 10 and 12 re-exams can seek admissions to professional courses by August 31. He said the state government had urged the Supreme Court to allow such students to take admissions by August 31 and the SC had acceded to its request.

The board conducted SSC, HSC examinations in the month of July for the students who did not clear the examination that was conducted in March. This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations that were conducted by the Maharashtra Board from March 1 to March 24. The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 per cent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd