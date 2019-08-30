Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2019 LIVE Updates: SSC result at 1, websites to check marks

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ( MSBSHSE), Pune will be releasing the result for class 10 or SSC supplementary exam today at 1 pm.

The supplementary exams were conducted from July 17 to 30 for those who could not clear the Maharashtra Board class 10 exams in their first attempt. Once published, the result will be available at the official website — mahresult.nic.in.

Last year, too the result was announced in August last week. The board has already released the result of class 12 supplementary exams last week 2019.