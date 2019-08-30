Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2019 LIVE Updates: SSC result at 1, websites to check marks

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Supplementary Result 2019 LIVE Updates: SSC result at 1, websites to check markshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/maharashtra-ssc-supplementary-result-2019-declared-live-updates-direct-link-how-to-check-mahresult-nic-in-5948983/
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Supplementary July Result 2019 @mahresult.nic.in Live Updates: To download your score, visit the official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.
Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2019 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ( MSBSHSE), Pune will be releasing the result for class 10 or SSC supplementary exam today at 1 pm.
The supplementary exams were conducted from July 17 to 30 for those who could not clear the Maharashtra Board class 10 exams in their first attempt. Once published, the result will be available at the official website — mahresult.nic.in.
SSC Mumbai result
In Mumbai division, there has been a nearly seven per cent drop in the pass per cent for English language, from 97.86 to 90.99. In Social Sciences, the per cent dropped from 96.28 to 88.80.
How students performed in SSC exam held in March
In Mumbai Division, a total of 3,57,055 students appeared for the SSC exam. The highest number of students — 1,67,727 — had English as their first language; the next highest number of 1,32,117 students had Marathi as their first language. The pass percentage for English as the first language fell from 97.86 to 90.99. For those who opted for Marathi as the first language, the percentage dropped from 90.96 to 78.42. Even those who opted for Marathi as their second and third language, the pass per cent dropped from 93.06 to 84.55.
Why poor show of result in the Maharashtra Board exams?
While some teachers blamed the scrapping of oral and internal assessment for languages and social sciences in SSC March exams as the reason for the drastic fall in the pass percentage in these subjects, others believed teachers did not prepare the students well for the changes in the examination.
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Supplementary result:How to check
To check the score, visit the official website mahresult.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the 'download result link'. Enter registration number, roll number. The SSC results will appear on the screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference
77.10% passed Maharashtra Board SSC 10th March exam
A total of 77.10 per cent students cleared the Maharashtra Board SSC annual examinations. The girls outperformed boys with 82.82 pass per cent
SSC result data for March exam
In the annual exam, the Konkan Division topped the state with 88.38 per cent students passing the examination. Nagpur was at the bottom with only 67.27 per cent passing percentage of passing
SSC result at 1: Websites to check marks
The students who had appeared in the examination can check the result through the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in from 1 pm onwards
Poor SSC result in the annual exam
This year's SSC result is lowest in recent times. The last time it was around this low was in 2007 when 78 per cent students who took the exam had passed
How much marks needed to pass SSC exam
To be considered passed in the Maharashtra state board exams, candidates need to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in theory of every subject.
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Supplementary July Result at 1 pm
The result is yet to be available on the websites. Once declared, students will have to download the result from the official website and take a print out. This will act as a provisional mark sheet. Students need to apply with the MSBSHSE to get the original mark sheet.
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Supplementary July Result 2019 LIVE updates: The supplementary exams were conducted from July 17 to 30. Students will also have an option to apply of applying for a re-evaluation of their supplementary exam result. The dates for reevaluation will be announced after the declaration of the result.
