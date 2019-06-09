Maharashtra SSC results: Students worried by fall in pass percentage, fear those from other boards at advantage

The dip in the pass percentage has raised concerns about admissions. Students of the state board fear that the low pass percentage puts them at a disadvantage as compared to students from other boards when they apply for a seat at their preferred college.

This year, the overall pass percentage for students is 77.10 per cent for the SSC board, 83.40 per cent for the CBSE board and 98.54 per cent for the ICSE board.

“While last year, at least 15,000 students had scored more than 90 per cent, only 5,000 students, managed to this year. We respect the Board’s corrections, but tomorrow, when our child applies for admissions, the measure will be the same as that for other boards, who have given full marks for language papers as well. Since the maximum number of students in junior colleges come from state boards, we demand that a reservation of eight per cent be kept for them. There has to be a fair admission process,” said Milind Choksi, whose daughter Dwiti scored 93.20 per cent.

Vipul Shah, whose daughter Drisha, a student of S Radhakrishnan International School, scored 89.9 per cent, said, “My daughter is upset as she had expected to get more than 95 per cent. While checking in other boards is lenient compared to the SSC board, our Education Minister should ensure that the future of our child is not hampered. If all seats are occupied by students from other board, where will our child go?”

“There are at least 7,000 CBSE and 12,000 ICSE students in the state. Since many of them decided to shift to the state board for class 11, it will affect SSC students’ chances in securing seats at top colleges. The state board is trying to innovate but the changes have not been enforced at the ground level. Teachers still use primitive teaching techniques and abide by older schools of thought. Some still give marks based on whether the answer is written the way they expect it to be. The thinking has to change,” said Mahesh Shetty, founder, MT Educare Ltd.

Former state board chairman, Vasant Kalpande, said the SSC result has also created a negative image for the state board. “Looking at the results, more parents will prefer CBSE and ICSE schools. It will also give a boost to the culture of enrolling for coaching classes,” he said, calling the revised paper pattern “short-sighted”.

Clamour for photocopy of answersheets and re-evaluation is expected to increase. “Last year, at least 4,000 applications were received for re-evaluation. We will be able to take stock of the situation only on Monday, when students come to fill applications for re-evaluation,” said Sharad Khandagale, secretary of Mumbai divisional board.