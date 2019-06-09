Maharashtra SSC results: Son of a tailor, dyslexic score high & a boy who made parents happy with 35

Raj Mahindra Jaiswal, a student of Guru Govind Municipal Hindi Medium School in Mulund, has scored 93.2 per cent. He wants to pursue chartered accountancy. “I had decided that I wanted good marks and I studied hard. I didn’t go for tuitions either. If I had doubts, I would try solving them myself or ask my school teacher,” he said.

Raj plays volleyball and secured five marks in his intermediate drawing exams. Raj’s parents work at a garment factory as a tailor. “We didn’t need to tell him to study. He would ask us to wake him up,” said his father. While Raj shouldered responsibility for his two sisters and brother, along with his studies, Rayyan Shaikh, a student of Podar school, faced challenges of a different sort.

Rayyan’s mother discovered that her son was afflicted with discalculia, dyslexia and dysgraphia only two years ago. “The school asked me to get the tests done as he barely used to pass his exams, and we found that Rayyan indeed was affected with learning disability,” said his mother, Arfa Shaikh.

Rayyan scored 84.6 percent in his exams. “He would study throughout the day with enough breaks. The school also supported us by holding extra classes for him and other students on Saturday,” his mother said.

35 marks in all subjects

Akshit Jadhav, a student of Shanti Nagar High School on Mira Road, was in for a surprise on Saturday. While his marks were below his expectations, his result left people wondering if he had made a record. “We were happy that he scored 35 marks in all subjects. Even though he expected 55 per cent, we are happy he passed. Many students can score in 90s, but not all students can score perfect 35 in each subject,” said his father, Ganesh Jadhav.