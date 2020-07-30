Maharashtra SSC Results: Record 95.3% students pass; overall pass percentage improves by 18.2%

Out of the total 60 subjects that were available for students, 20 subjects recorded 100 per cent results. (Representational) Out of the total 60 subjects that were available for students, 20 subjects recorded 100 per cent results. (Representational)

Surpassing the record of last 15 years, the passing percentage of students at the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams this year was declared as 95.3 per cent, a jump of 18.2 per cent from the previous year.

This year’s SSC results marked not just a remarkable jump in the overall pass percentage, but an astonishing rise in the number of students scoring above 90 per cent as well, with a whopping 242 students scoring a perfect 100 per cent score and 83,262 students scoring above 90 per cent. Last year, only 20 students scored 100 per cent marks while 28,516 had scored above 90 per cent.

In the last few years, the number of state board students scoring 100 per cent has increased after the board started awarding students for excelling in sports, arts, culture and drawing. Among all the nine divisions, Latur division alone accounted for 151 students scoring above 100 per cent while Pune division had 12 such students.

Experts said such a jump in the number of high scorers could be attributed to the large number of students who have taken benefit of various ‘quotas’ for extra marks.

This year, 1,88,131 students in the state have been benefited by the additional marks for excelling in arts, culture and drawing while 27,400 students have taken benefit of sports quota marks.

Asked about the jump in pass percentage, Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), attributed it to marks obtained in oral and objective-type questions.

“It could be because of the return of the internal exams that passing percentage went up,” she said. When asked if there was any pressure to go easy on students owing to Covid-19 pandemic situation, she said, “There was no pressure to pass students.”

This year, 15,75,103 candidates had appeared for the exams, of which 1501105 cleared the exam. The last paper, of Geography, was cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation and the final calculation of marks was done on the basis of the average marks obtained by students in other theory papers.

Amongst the nine divisions, Konkan topped the list with 98.77per cent while Aurangabad division was at the bottom with 92 per cent. Continuing the trend of the past many years, passing percentage of girls was better than boys, with 96.91 per cent girls passing exams, three per cent higher than boys. The overall pass percentage of handicapped students was 92.73 per cent.

Out of the total 60 subjects that were available for students, 20 subjects recorded 100 per cent results. Students had appeared for the exams from 22,570 schools, of which 8,360 schools have recorded 100 per cent results while 27 have zero per cent result.

97.34% students pass in Pune division

In Pune division, which includes Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur districts, of the 2,57,008 students who appeared for the exams, 2,50,168 students cleared them, taking the overall pass percentage to 97.34, the highest in over a decade. Among them, Pune district recorded 97.93 pass per cent while Ahmednagar and Solapur recorded 96.10 and 97.53 per cent, respectively. Students from 3,507 schools in Pune division took exams, of which 1,693 schools had hundred per cent results and three schools had zero per cent result. Meanwhile, 15,466 students scored above 90 per cent marks in Pune division.

Application for revaluation open till Aug 8

For revaluation of marks, students have to make applications between July 30 and August 8 while for obtaining photocopies of answersheets, students can apply from July 30 to August 18 by paying a fee of Rs 400 per answersheet.

For rechecking, students have to first obtain the copy of answersheet after making online application, self-attest the same and upload it on the website within five days of receiving the photocopies of answersheets, after paying Rs 300 per subject. Students wishing to go for rechecking of answersheets can contact their respective divisional boards.

For those students who have cleared the examination but want to appear for Class Improvement Scheme, only two attempts will be available in subsequent exams.

