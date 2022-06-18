Maharashtra: Moonlighting as night school student, domestic help clears SSC along with son

With a score of 60 per cent in SSC, 36-years old Shilpa Gangawane stands out among the rest. This is not only because she has returned to education after a gap of over two decades, but also because she passed SSC along with her son Shubham (15) who has scored 68 per cent. “He was initially uncomfortable, thinking about how I will study along with him. But he soon started helping me with my studies. First couple of months were a struggle for me due to the huge gap in academics,” said Shilpa who had no time to celebrate her result as she continued working on Friday. A resident of Aarey Colony, Shilpa works as a domestic help in houses in the neighbourhood. She had to quit her studies after clearing class 8 due to poor family background. “I had an early marriage and got busy with family life and kids,” said Shilpa who studied in Shankarwadi Night School which is covered under NGO Masoom’s Night School Transformation Program. It was through the NGO that Shilpa got reintroduced to studies and is now planning to appear for HSC (Class XII) too “if it can be managed along with work”. “I have to earn to ensure my children study and live a better life,” she said.

