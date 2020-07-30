Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2020: Applications, eligibility, fees and other details

Any students who have passed the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 exams from any recognised board are eligible to register for FYJC. (Representational Image) Any students who have passed the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 exams from any recognised board are eligible to register for FYJC. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) has on Wednesday announced the state class 10 or SSC results 2020 but the rush for admissions into various junior colleges across the state has already begun. This year due to the coronavirus outbreak, there has been a massive shift to digital or online and so is the case in First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC). The 2020-21 FYJC process will too be held entirely online.

The registration process started from July 26 and the Part 1 form filling for FYJC will start from August 1. All details regarding this have already been uploaded on its official websites. FYJC Maharashtra is divided into six regions – Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Amravati, Nashik, and Nagpur.

Applicants need to visit websites corresponding to their region For Mumbai, the website link is mumbai.11thadmission.org.in. Similarly for others are pune.11thadmission.org.in, aurangabad.11thadmission.org.in, amravati.11thadmission.org.in, nashik.11thadmission.org.in, nagpur.11thadmission.org.in.

Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2020: Eligibility criteria

Any students who have passed the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 exams from any recognised board are eligible to register for FYJC. After the registration is completed, the department will release the merit lists for various courses. Students can then apply for admission to the preferred FYJC.

For non-state board students: Students belonging to other boards including ICSE, CBSE who wish to enroll themselves in FYJC colleges need to fill Part A of the application forms. In this case, students are instructed to submit the ‘best five’ scores in the admission forms.

Documents required during admission

— Original School Leaving Certificate

— Original Class 10 Marks Sheet

— Caste Certificate (only for reserved categories)

Maharashtra FYJC admissions 2020: How to fill form

In order to fill the FYJC forms, students are required to collect an information booklet from their respective schools. However, in order to maintain zero contact to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state education department is planning to release it online.

Step 1: Students can find all the details regarding the FYJC admissions in the booklet, including the login credentials and the website to visit.

Step 2: Visit the official website of FYJC

Step 3: Enter the login id and password

Step 4: Provide your personal details and complete Part 1 of the registration process

Step 5: After completion of Part 1, proceed with the second part of the registration process

Step 6: In this, we need to choose the college

Step 7: After this confirm your submissions

As per reports, the education department will launch a mobile application to facilitate the admission process. Colleges will also grant provisional admissions to students and the fee payment procedure would be made online.

