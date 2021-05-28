Maharashtra SSC Result: 50% Class 9, rest oral and internal marks for Class 10 evaluation

Maharashtra SSC exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 31, but were cancelled due to Covid. File.

The state education department has finally released the evaluation pattern for Class 10, SSC candidates whose board exams have been cancelled this year owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. The results of the SSC students will be released by end of June according to the circular and a detailed schedule for the evaluation process and release of marksheets would soon be declared.

According to the evaluation pattern declared by the board, each subject would carry 100 marks of which 50 per cent marks would be calculated as per Class 9 results of the student, 30 marks would be based on internal assessment based on the entire year’s performance of the student and the remaining 20 marks would be calculated as per oral/practical/homework done by students.

A seven-member committee will be formed at every school level headed by the school principal which will ensure no malpractice takes place in assessment and disciplinary action can be initiated by the committee for the same. If any student is not happy with their results or evaluation pattern, they will have the option to appear for Class Improvement Scheme exams which will be conducted once the pandemic situation is under control.

As far as admissions to Class 11 go, an optional CET (Common Entrance Test) will be held which will be a 100 marks multiple-choice exam based on the SSC syllabus.

The students who opt for the CET will be given first preference for FYJC admissions and after the round of admissions as per merit of CET is over, the admissions would be done for the remaining vacant seats in junior colleges for students who did not opt for CET and seek admissions