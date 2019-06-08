Maharashtra SSC result declared: Sharp fall in pass percentage, chairperson says ‘lowest SSC result in recent years’

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2019: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results on Saturday with 77.10 per cent of students who took the examination cleared it. This year the pass percentage saw a sharp dip with it being 12.31 per cent lower than the previous year when it was 89.41 per cent.

Advertising

Shakuntala Kale, Chairperson of MSBSHSE, said that the reason for a dip in pass percentage could be the change in examination pattern this year.

READ | MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th result declared: Pass percentage falls by over 12%

“This is the lowest SSC examination result in the state in recent years. The last time it was so low was in 2007 when 78 per cent of students had cleared the SSC exams. The reason for this could be the change in examination pattern. Also, the system of ‘internal examination’ conducted within the schools was discontinued for language and social science subjects. Thus it may have made it difficult to clear those subjects,” said Kale.

Advertising

The results were open for the candidates to see online at 1 pm on the website. Students could check their results on http://www.mahresult.nic.in; http://www.sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. The students and parents can also use SMS service (BSNL) to check the result by sending a message: MHSSC <space> <seatno> to 57766.

LIVE Updates | Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2019

Konkan Division topped the state among the nine divisions by scoring 88.38 per cent pass percentage while Nagpur division ended up being at the bottom of the ranking with a 67.27 pass percentage.

The examination was conducted between March 1 and 22, 2019 at 4,874 centres across the state and was taken by 17 lakh students.

As per numbers provided by the Board, like every year, this year too pass percentage for girls is about 10.64 per cent higher than the boys. While 72.17 per cent of the boys who took the test passed, for girls the percentage is 82.82.

The request forms for re-evaluation and photocopy of an answer are now open and can be downloaded from the board website. While requests for re-evaluation will be accepted after submitting a copy of self-attested result till June 19, requests for a photocopy of answer books will be accepted till June 29, the board said through a statement.

IN PICTURES | Websites to check Maharashtra SSC 10th result

“It’s a must to obtain a photocopy of the answer-sheets before applying for re-evaluation. Also, a candidate must make the application for re-evaluation within five days of receiving a copy of the answer-sheet from the board. For more information, respective divisional boards can be contacted,” Dr Ashok Bhosale, Secretary, MSBSHSE said.