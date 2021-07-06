Date of CET for Class 11 admissions will be declared after SSC results, Maha govt tells HC

The Maharashtra Government on Monday informed the Bombay High Court that the date of Common Entrance Test (CET) for class 11 or junior college admissions will be notified only after the results of SSC exams are declared.

The state government told a division bench of Justice R D Dhanuka and Justice R I Chagla, which was hearing a writ petition by ICSE student Ananya Patki of IES Orion School, Dadar, seeking to quash May 28 notification of the state government which stated that admissions to class 11 will be based on CET, which in turn will be solely on the syllabus of SSC board.

On May 28, the Maharashtra government announced that Class 10 students will be evaluated through an internal assessment formula for the academic year 2020-21. It also said that admissions to Class 11 will be conducted physically through optional CET based on the Class 10 syllabus and those unwilling to appear for it will be admitted on the basis of an aggregate of their Class 10 marks.

Read | Maharashtra board HSC Class 12 evaluation scheme released

Advocate Yogesh Patki, the petitioner’s father told the HC that the syllabus of CET was notified on June 24, stating that the test to be held at the end of July or in August first week. He added that there are nearly 16 lakh SSC students and 4 lakh ICSE or CBSE students and the test is to be conducted offline.

Patki alleged ‘discrimination’ and said that his daughter was not in position to give physical test and first preference might be given to students who appeared for CET and interest of his daughter will be heavily prejudiced. In view of this, Patki, pending hearing, sought to stay the May 28 notification. Additional Government Pleader (AGP) Jyoti Chavan for the state government, on instructions submitted that till the declaration of SSC result, which is expected to be declared on July 15, 2021, the date for holding CET examination cannot be finalized. Chavan added that CET exams may be conducted not earlier than the first week of August, 2021 and the exam date would be notified later.

Also Read | Maha SCERT to conduct survey among students of Class 2 to 8 to assess learning outcomes and efficacy of bridge course