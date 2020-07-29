Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Result 2020: When and where?

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: The result will be available at the website- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in after 1 pm. Representational image/ file Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: The result will be available at the website- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in after 1 pm. Representational image/ file

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) will declare the state SSC results on Wednesday, July 29. According to the board the result will be released at 1 pm. Around 17 lakh students had appeared in the state SSC exams, which was held from March 7 to April 1. The practical exams for the same were conducted between February 15 and March 4.

However, the board later decided to cancel the pending Geography exam, and pass the 17 lakh students who were registered to appear for it. The board also cancelled the exam for vocational subjects which are conducted for children with special needs. Hence, the same rule of the average score will be applied to the vocational papers that were cancelled.

Where to check the result?

Students can check the results by visiting the official website – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. On the homepage of the website, students need to click on their relevant class link and then log in by entering their roll number, mother’s name, etc. Finally, students need to click on the view result button after which they can check result.

The result is also available at indianexpress.com. In order to access the result here a candidate needs to get him/her registered. For that the candidate needs to fill the box below and the result and any updates regarding the same will be communicated to them on their email and mobile phone via SMS.

To clear the Maharashtra SSC a student should score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject. Those who have passed the exam will then be issued with an original mark sheet that can be collected by the students from their respective school.

Generally the Maharashtra SSC results are declared in the month of May-June but with the state tussling hard against the coronavirus pandemic, the evaluation of answer scripts could not be completed in time.

