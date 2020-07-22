Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2020 date: All you need to know

Maharashtra Board 10th result 2020 soon. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational) Maharashtra Board 10th result 2020 soon. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune is expected to declare the class 10 result within a few days. The Maharashtra Board every year has been releasing SSC exam result a week after the HSC or class 12 result. The result of HSC was announced on July 16. Thus going by the trend, Maharashtra Board class 10 result can be expected by this week.

This year, the Maharashtra Board class 10 result is likely to improve. Last year, the pass percentage was at a 10-year-low. Only 77.10 per cent students cleared the exam in 2019. This was a fall of over 12 per cent from 89.41 per cent in 2019. While the board is yet to announce the official dates, it is known that the result once declared would be available at mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

A total of 17,65,898 students registered to appear for MSBSHSE SSC exams. The board could not hold all the exams due to the coronavirus. The SSC geography exam was scheduled for March 23, which was then postponed until a date after April 14 and ultimately cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown.

In an earlier interview with indianexpress.com, Varsha Gaikwad had informed that one of the modes of assessment could be declaring the result onthe ‘best of five’ rule, where marks of five subjects will be considered out of the six exams. There were also speculations that average marks can be given for the geography exam.

Further, there were also reports of alleged cheating when a student came out of the exam centre with the question paper on his mobile phone and started looking for the answers. The mobile phones or any communication device is not allowed in the exam hall.

To be considered passed in the Maharashtra state board exams, candidates need to score an aggregate score of 35 per cent with at least 20 per cent marks in the theory of every subject.

