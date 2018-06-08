Maharashtra SSC result 2018 declared, overall pass percentage improves marginally

Maharashtra SSC result 2018: Last year, 16, 50, 499 fresh candidates had registered for the exams and the pass percentage was 88.74 per cent. Maharashtra SSC result 2018: Last year, 16, 50, 499 fresh candidates had registered for the exams and the pass percentage was 88.74 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC result 2018: The overall pass percentage of students clearing the Secondary School Certificate (Std 10) in Maharashtra has improved marginally by 0.67 per cent this year, said officials of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) who announced that 89.41 percent, was overall pass percentage of fresh candidates who appeared for the March 2018 examinations.

The results of the exam conducted in March 2018, was declared on Monday at 1pm. Once again girls have outshone boys, girls (91.17 per cent) and boys (87.27 per cent) passed the exams. Last year, 16, 50, 499 fresh candidates had registered for the exams and the pass percentage was 88.74 per cent.

Amongst the nine divisions, Konkan topped the list with 96per cent while Nagpur division was at the bottom with 85.97 per cent, said Shakuntale Kale, chairperson of MSBSHSE while announcing the results. Amongst the special students who had registered for the exams, 86.87 per cent passed the exams.

Of the 57 subjects for which exams were conducted, 11 subjects had 100 per cent results. Of the candidates who have passed, 4,03,137 have passed with a distinction of which 63331 students have more than 90 per cent marks.

