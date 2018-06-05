Maharashtra SSC result 2018 date, time: 10th result uploaded at mahresult.nic.in, results.mkcl.org

Maharashtra SSC result 2018: The result will be available online. Express photo by Deepak Joshi. The result will be available online. Express photo by Deepak Joshi.

Maharashtra SSC result 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the result of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations today at mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org. The SSC result will also be available at examresults.net. The students can also check the result via SMS. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111. Once again girls have outshone boys, girls (91.17 percent) and boys (87.27 percent) passed the exams. Amongst the nine divisions, Konkan topped the list with 96per cent while Nagpur division was at the bottom with 85.97 per cent, said Shakuntale Kale, chairperson of MSBSHSE while announcing the results.

The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 per cent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year. Amongst the special students who had registered for the exams, 86.87 percent passed the exams.

Konkan division (96%) has highest pass percentage amongst 9 divisions,Nagpur (85.97%) has lowest pass percentage @IndianExpress — alifiya khan (@alifiyakhan) June 8, 2018

This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations. The Maharashtra Board conducted the SSC examination from March 1 to March 24. Last year, around 89.50 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30. The girls scored an overall percentage of 93.5 whereas boys registered 86.65 per cent. Around 15.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam, of which , as many as 2,42,628 students appeared from Pune.

Of the 57 subjects for which exams were conducted, 11 subjects had 100 per cent results. Of the candidates who have passed, 4,03,137 have passed with distinction of which 63331 students have more than 90 percent marks.

From Pune, 269220 students registered for the SSC exams of which 268088 have appeared for it and a total of 246855 have passed taking the overall pass percentage at 92.08. Similarly from Mumbai 339899 candidates applied, however, 338609 students attended the exam held in March. A total of 306151 have passed the exam taking the city’s pass percentage at 90.41.

Marking Scheme for Maharashtra SSC exams

Total marks – 650

Languages: 20 (oral) + 80 (written) = 100

Math: 30 (internal) + 120 (written) = 150

Sciences: 20 (Practical) + 80 (written) = 100

Social Science: 20 (internal) +80 (written) = 100

Exact total is 650

SSC exam total- 600 marks

Students need to check the result through official websites mentioned above. Then click on the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 result link. A new page will open; fill in your credentials and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print for further use.

This year, over 14 lakh students had appeared for the HSC exams and 17.51 lakh students for the SSC examinations. The Maharashtra Board conducted the HSC exams from February 21 to March 20 and SSC examination from March 1 to March 24.

