Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams to be held as per schedule amidst Covid-19 surge: Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra SSC, HSC exams 2021: The state board exams for the classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in an offline mode and as per the given schedule, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced on March 20. As per the schedule, HSC written exams will commence on April 23 and continue till May 21, while SSC written exams will be conducted from April 29 to May 20. The students will get an exam centre in their respective schools.

There will be additional 30 minutes given for students, the exam will now be of three hours and 30 minutes. The extra time for the physically challenged students will be one hour.

The oral and practical examination for class 12 will be held between April 5 and April 22, while the written exam will be from April 23 to May 21. Oral and practical examinations of class 10 will be held from April 12 to 28 while the written exam will be from April 29 to May 20.

Due to the present Covid-19 situation across the country, parents and teachers demanded MSBSHSE in online mode, however, Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said all exams will be conducted offline, as it is not possible to conduct exams in online mode.