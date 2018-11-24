Maharashtra SSC and HSC exam datesheet is out. Check update

Datesheet for board exams for Maharashtra board SSC and HSC examination has been released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education. The exams for class XII board students will commence from 21st February and end on 20th March, 2019. The first exam for class XII students will be of English subject. Exams for class X board students will start from 1st March, 2019 and the last exam will be held on 22nd March, 2019.

Advertising

The exams will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 11AM to 2 PM and the evening shift will be from 3PM to 6 PM. Over 17 lakh students are expected to take the Maharashtra board SSC and HSC exam 2019. For the HSC (class XII) examination the board has also allowed taking the exam through online mode for military students.

The date sheets for Maharashtra SSC 2019 and Maharashtra HSC 2019 exam time table can be accessed at the official website – mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in . Here is how –