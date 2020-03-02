Maharashtra SSC exams tomorrow, 17.68 lakh candidates registered

Maharashtra SSC exams from tomorrow. (Represenational image/PTI) Maharashtra SSC exams from tomorrow. (Represenational image/PTI)

– Written by Alifiya Nalwala

Maharashtra SSC exam 2020: A total of 17,65,898 candidates have registered for the Secondary School Certificate examinations starting tomorrow in Maharashtra. Of these, 2,85,642 students are from the Pune division which includes Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Ahmednagar and Dolour. The exam will be conducted in nine divisions including Pune, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Latur and Konkan.

Meanwhile even as lakhs of students across the state will take the first public exam of their academic careers starting from Tuesday, March 3, parents and class 10 students have been advised to ensure that the candidates check into exam centres much before the first warning bell goes off. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) which conducts the exam have ensured that the restriction on entry timings, is being followed very strictly.

Unlike previous years when students could come in a few minutes late and be allowed to take the examinations after taking permission of centre heads, this year students have been warned to ensure they reach exam centres well in advance.

This year, oral exams of English and social sciences have been reintroduced for SSC applicants, whereas the paper pattern for HSC papers of physics, chemistry, math and biology has been modified.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, in the Maharashtra Board HSC exam 2020, over 15 lakh students had registered. The exams have begun from February 18. Across Maharashtra, of the total number of students, 8,43,552 are boys and 6,61,325 are girls had applied for 9923 junior colleges across the state. A majority of students are from the science faculty with as many as 5,58736 students, followed by arts with 4,75,134 and commerce with 3,86,784 students. Least number of students, 57,373 applied for for Minimum Competency Vocational Course (MCVC).

