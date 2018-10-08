Maharashtra SSC exams 2019: Timetable released, exams from March 1

SSC exams will begin on March 1. Express Photo by Dilip Kagda SSC exams will begin on March 1. Express Photo by Dilip Kagda

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the schedule for SSC or Class 10 exam. The timetable is available on the official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Maharashtra Board will conduct SSC exams for both old and new course from March 1, 2019 while the HSC exams will begin from February 21. Class 10 exams will end on March 22 while Class 12 will conclude on March 20, 2019.

Every year, nearly 17 lakh candidates appear for both HSC and SSC exams and the results are announced in either May-end or in June.

Maharashtra SSC time table 2019

March 1 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – First language (Marathi, Hindu, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

March 1 (Second half 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm) – French, German

March 2 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – Second or Third Language

March 2 (second half) – Second or Third Language (composite course)

March 5 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – English

March 5 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) – English (Composite)

March 6 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – Multi Skill Foundation Course (81), Automobile Service Technician (82), Retail Merchandising (83), Healthcare – General Duty Assistant (84), Beauty and Wellness (85)

Physical Education and Sports (86), Tourism & Travels (87), Agriculture (88), Media & Entertainment (89), Banking and Financial Services (90)

March 7 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – (Hindi)

Second half: Composite Hindi

March 8 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm)

Urdu (18)

Sanskrit (27)

Pali (28)

Ardhamagadhi (29)

Persian (30)

Arabic (31)

Avesta (32)

Pahalavi (33)

Russian (36)

Second half: Urdu, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta,

Pahalavi, Russian, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam, Sindhi, Bengali,

Punjabi

March 11 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – Mathematics Paper I (Algebra); Arithmetic (For Special Needs Divyanga Students)

March 13 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) – Mathematics Paper II (Geometry)

March 15 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) – Science and Technology Paper I;

(First half 11:00 am to 1:30 pm) – Physiology Hygiene and Home Science (For Special Needs Divyanga Students)

