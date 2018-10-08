Follow Us:
Monday, October 08, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Maharashtra SSC exams 2019: Timetable released, exams from March 1

Maharashtra SSC exams 2019: Timetable released, exams from March 1

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the schedule for SSC or Class 10 exam. The timetable is available on the official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 8, 2018 12:10:20 pm
ssc exam date, ssc timetable, ssc date sheet 2019, msbshse SSC exams will begin on March 1. Express Photo by Dilip Kagda
Related News

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the schedule for SSC or Class 10 exam. The timetable is available on the official website mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Maharashtra Board will conduct SSC exams for both old and new course from March 1, 2019 while the HSC exams will begin from February 21. Class 10 exams will end on March 22 while Class 12 will conclude on March 20, 2019.

Every year, nearly 17 lakh candidates appear for both HSC and SSC exams and the results are announced in either May-end or in June.

Maharashtra SSC time table 2019

March 1 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – First language (Marathi, Hindu, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali, Punjabi

March 1 (Second half 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm) – French, German

March 2 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – Second or Third Language
March 2 (second half) – Second or Third Language (composite course)

March 5 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – English
March 5 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) – English (Composite)

March 6 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – Multi Skill Foundation Course (81), Automobile Service Technician (82), Retail Merchandising (83), Healthcare – General Duty Assistant (84), Beauty and Wellness (85)
Physical Education and Sports (86), Tourism & Travels (87), Agriculture (88), Media & Entertainment (89), Banking and Financial Services (90)

March 7 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – (Hindi)
Second half: Composite Hindi

March 8 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm)
Urdu (18)
Sanskrit (27)
Pali (28)
Ardhamagadhi (29)
Persian (30)
Arabic (31)
Avesta (32)
Pahalavi (33)
Russian (36)

Second half: Urdu, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta,
Pahalavi, Russian, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam, Sindhi, Bengali,
Punjabi

March 11 (First half 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) – Mathematics Paper I (Algebra); Arithmetic (For Special Needs Divyanga Students)

March 13 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) – Mathematics Paper II (Geometry)

March 15 (First half 11:00 am to 1:00 pm) – Science and Technology Paper I;
(First half 11:00 am to 1:30 pm) – Physiology Hygiene and Home Science (For Special Needs Divyanga Students)

 

Must Watch

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS Max vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Which is better?
Buzzing Now
Advertisement