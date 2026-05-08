Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2026: When and where to check MSBSHSE results?

2 min readNew DelhiMay 8, 2026 07:12 AM IST
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will today, May 8 at 1 pm be announcing the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results . Students can check the SSC Maharashtra board result for the 2026 exams on their official websites – mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. The proramme to declare the MSBSHSE Class 10 result will be held at the board’s Pune office at 11 am. Additionally, students can check their SSC Class 10 result and pass status on the IE Education portal.
Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates
Over 16 lakh students took the Maharashtra board Class 10th exams. A total of 16,15,489 students – 8,65,740 boy students, 7,49,736 girl students, and 13 transgender students registered for the exam this year. The exams were conducted across 5,111 centres statewide.
The board exams are conducted division-wise. It was held in the nine divisions of the Maharashtra State Board – Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Kolhapur, and Konkan.
Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2026: When and where to check
Like every year, the Maharashtra SSC results will be uploaded at after the press conference. MSBSHSE will conduct a press conference at 11 am to announce the pass percentage, division-wise performance and other details. After that, the board will make the result link active. To check and download the result, students will have to enter the login credentials such as roll number and others as required, and click submit. The result will appear on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.
Students dissatisfied with their Maharashtra SSC marks can apply for verification of marks and photocopies of evaluated answer sheets. Re-evaluation requests can be submitted online after obtaining answer-script copies through the official portal.
This year, Maharashtra board is issuing a combined marksheet-cum-certificate featuring student photographs and QR code verification. The updated format aims to streamline digital authentication for admissions and institutional verification processes.