Maharashtra SSC Class 10th Result 2026: When and where to check MSBSHSE results?

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will today, May 8 at 1 pm be announcing the Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam results . Students can check the SSC Maharashtra board result for the 2026 exams on their official websites – mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org. The proramme to declare the MSBSHSE Class 10 result will be held at the board’s Pune office at 11 am. Additionally, students can check their SSC Class 10 result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

Over 16 lakh students took the Maharashtra board Class 10th exams. A total of 16,15,489 students – 8,65,740 boy students, 7,49,736 girl students, and 13 transgender students registered for the exam this year. The exams were conducted across 5,111 centres statewide.