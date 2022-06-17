Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2022: How to check score at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 Result 2022: The School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on June 16 said that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) SSC or class 10 board exam results will be released today at the official websites — http://www.mahresult.nic.in, http://www.hscresult.mkcl.org and http://www.hscmahresult.org.in. The SSC result announcement was made Thursday through a video message shared on her official Twitter handle.

As many as 16.38 lakh SSC students had registered for the class 10 exam, which included 8.89 lakh boys and 7.49 lakh girls. In the Mumbai division alone, 37,3840 students registered for it.

The Maharastra board class 10 exams were conducted from March 15 to April 4, 2022. The exams were conducted in two sessions— the first half was held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second half began from 3 pm to 5:15 pm.

Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 results: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — msbshse.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Maharashtra board SSC results 2022’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the required details like – registration number or roll number, date of birth (DOB), and image text given there (captcha)

Step 4: After logging in the board exam results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

Last year, a total number of 15,75,806 students were registered for the Maharashtra board class 10 examination out of which 15,74,994 students were successfully passed and promoted. The overall passing percentage was 99.95 per cent.

In 2020, 83262 students scored above 90 per cent. A total of, 1714 schools in Mumbai saw 100 per cent passing results whereas in 2019 the count was only 331 schools.

In 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 77.10 per cent, the lowest in 10 years. A total of 89.41 per cent of students cleared the exam in 2018. A student needs to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear the SSC exams. Once the result is announced, those who have passed the exam will be issued with an original mark sheet and it can be collected by the students from their respective schools.