Maharashtra SSC Class 10th board exams cancelled due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra government today decided to cancel Maharashtra board SSC class 10 board exams amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases. The decision has been taken in view of the worsening coronavirus situation across the country.

Varsha Gaikwad, minister (school education), announced the same through her official Twitter handle.

“Given the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has now decided to cancel the state board exams for class 10th. The health & safety of our students and teachers is our topmost priority,” read the tweet.

The state has already reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent so that it will not be a burden for students. Class 10 were scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 31.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) class X ICSE board exams have been cancelled because of the worsening situation of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The board had earlier given students the option of sitting for the exam at a later date. Those who didn’t choose to appear for the exam would have been evaluated on a “fair and unbiased” criterion, the board had said Friday. This decision now stands withdrawn.