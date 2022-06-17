Maharashtra SSC Class 10th results declared; pass percentage comes down to ‘regular range’

As the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), class 10 examination on Friday a considerable decline was seen in the overall pass percentage of students as compared to last year when the state recorded the highest ever pass percentage. This year, overall pass percentage is 96.94 compared to 99.95 overall pass percentage last year.

This year, for the March-April 2022 examinations, of the 15.68 lakh students who appeared for the examinations, an overall 15.21lakh passed across the state.

Last year when the board examinations were cancelled and students were given marks based on internal assessments, the total pass percentage of the state was recorded 99.95 percent,a record high compared to the previous years.

However compared to March April 2020, when regular offline exams were held across the state, the overall pass percentage was 95.3 which is close to the overall pass percentage this year indicating that the pen-paper method of exams has brought results in the ‘regular range’ one again.

Of all the nine divisions, Konkan division has recorded the highest pass percentage 99.27 while the Nashik division has the lowest pass percentage which is 95.9 percent.

Of the 66 subjects for which students appeared, 24 subjects had 100 percent results. This year, 94.40 percent of the handicapped students who appeared for the exams cleared their SSC, class 10 exams.

At the beginning of 2022, protests were seen across the state from students as well as political organisations to cancel offline board examinations and hold online examinations or internal assessments but the state education department refused to change its decision.

Meanwhile, students can check their subject-wise results on the website, mahresult.nic.in and even take print-outs of the same. The other website where the results will be declared are – sscresult.mkcl.org, http://www.ssc.mahresults.org.in, mh10.abpmajha.com. Schools and junior colleges will be able to check their consolidated results on the website, http://www.mahahsscboard.in

If any student has any queries or objections regarding the results, the board has released a list of complaint redressal officers at every divisional level where the students can take their complaints. A format of the complaint is available on the website, mahahsscboard.in, using which students can raise complaints. The complaint redressal officer would have to resolve the complaints/queries within 10 days.