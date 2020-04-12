Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Geography, Work Experience exams cancelled

The Class 9 and 11 exams have been cancelled and marks will be given as per first semester performance. Representational image/ file The Class 9 and 11 exams have been cancelled and marks will be given as per first semester performance. Representational image/ file

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Sunday announced the cancellation of class 10 Geography and Work Experience examinations in view of the lockdown on place for the novel coronavirus.

The decision to issue marks or grades will be taken up as per procedure laid down by the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, she said.

The Class 9 and 11 exams have been cancelled and marks will be given as per first semester performance after which students will be promoted to the next class, Gaikwad said.

