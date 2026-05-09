Maharashtra SSC 2026 Result: Most students with 90% and above from Mumbai division

As Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared its Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result on Friday, Mumbai division topped among the nine divisions in the state, in the number of students scoring 90 percent and above – with 13591 students in this bracket. This is despite the division recording marginal drop in its overall pass percentage and having only five of the 179 students across the state who have scored a perfect 100 percent in SSC. Last year, eight students from Mumbai division had scored a perfect 100 percent.

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In SSC 2026, Mumbai division recorded overall pass-percentage of 94.97 percent which is marginally less than 95.84 percent from the last year. While total 1461 schools across Mumbai division, which covers – Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Greater Mumbai and Mumbai suburbs 1 and 2 – have recorded 100 percent result; nine schools have recorded zero percent result indicating that none of their students pass the SSC exam.

While Mumbai division tops in the number of students scoring 90 percent and above, it is followed closely by Pune division with 12036 students in the same bracket. Whereas all other divisions have less that 10000 students falling in this bracket.

Maharashtra SSC results 2026 Updates

A total of 325918 students had registered for the SSC 2026 exam from Mumbai division. Of them, 323739 had appeared and 307480 have passed it, recording pass percentage of 94.97 percent. Mumbai ranks third among all nine divisions in overall pass percentage after Konkan (97.62) and Kolhapur (95.47).

Among 100 percenters from Mumbai division, Jaanhavi Kulkarni of I.E.S Chandrakant Patkar Vidyalaya, Dombivli, said: “I continued pursuing Kathak alongside my studies and never felt pressured to give up my passion for board exams. My parents only encouraged me to give my best without worrying about the results.”

Chinmay Iyer from I.E.S Chandrakant Patkar Vidyalaya, Dombivli, said that balancing his hobby of playing chess with regular studies helped him stay confident during the board examinations. “Taking every school and coaching class test seriously ensured that I was not intimidated by the final exam,” he added.

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Eesha Sonawane of Sou Laxmibai English Medium School, Mulund, said she did not give up extra-curricular activities while preparing for the boards. “Maintaining a normal routine and focusing on effective time management helped me stay calm and perform well,” she said.

SSC results from Mumbai’s civic schools

Schools under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.08 percent in the SSC 2026 exam result declared on Friday. Out of 15,903 students who appeared from 246 municipal schools, 14,644 cleared the exam, while 77 schools achieved a 100 percent result. Swayam Shekhar Goregaonkar topped municipal schools with 97.40 percent.

FYJC admissions

With declaration of SSC result, Maharashtra government has announced that aspirants can now fill part two of the online admission form for First Year Junior College (FYJC) from May 11. A provisional general merit list will be declared by May 14.