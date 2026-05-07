Maharashtra SSC 2026 Class 10th result date and time announced

The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results on May 8 at 1:00 pm. Students can check the SSC Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official website –mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org, once the results are released. Additionally, students can check their SSC 10th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

The press conference will be held at 11 am and the link will be active at 1 pm, as per a press statement.

The Maharashtra Board Class 10 exam was held between February 20 and March 18. 8,65,740 students appearing for the examination are male, 7,49,736 students are female, and 13 students are transgender. In total, 16,15,489 students will be appearing for the exam which will be conducted across 5111 centres in the state. An increase of 3879 students has been observed in 2026 as compared to the previous year. Students from 23,683 schools have registered from across the state.