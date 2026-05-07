Maharashtra SSC 2026 Class 10th result date and time announced

The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) will be declaring the Class 10 board exam results on May 8 at 1:00 pm. Students can check the SSC Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official website –mahahsscboard.in and sscresult.mkcl.org, once the results are released. Additionally, students can check their SSC 10th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.
The press conference will be held at 11 am and the link will be active at 1 pm, as per a press statement.
The Maharashtra Board Class 10 exam was held between February 20 and March 18. 8,65,740 students appearing for the examination are male, 7,49,736 students are female, and 13 students are transgender. In total, 16,15,489 students will be appearing for the exam which will be conducted across 5111 centres in the state. An increase of 3879 students has been observed in 2026 as compared to the previous year. Students from 23,683 schools have registered from across the state.
Maharashtra Board Class 10 result dates in the past
Last year, the board announced the Class 10 Maharashtra Board results on May 13. The exams were held from February 21 to March 17. The overall pass percentage last year was 94.10 per cent
In 2024, the Class 10 result was declared by the SSC board on May 27. The Class 10 exams in 2024 were held between March 1 and March 22. The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 95.81 per cent.
In 2023 and 2022, the SSC Class 10 board exam results were declared on June 2 and June 17, respectively. In 2021, the board declared the results on July 16. To know more about the SSC Class 10 result, including passing marks, toppers and more, students can check IE Education portal.
At a press conference on February 18, Nandkumar Bedse, interim Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), informed that 554 of the 5111 examination centres lack CCTV cameras. 191 examination centres have been declared as sensitive centres that are prone to malpractices. 42 of these sensitive centres lack CCTV cameras and examination staff at these centres have been transferred.