Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary result 2019 this week: All you need to know

Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education ( MSBSHE) is expected to declare the result for class 10 or SSC supplementary exam result this week. Last year, too the result was declared in August last week. The board has already released the result of class 12 supplementary exams last week 2019.

According to the result declared in March, for MSBSHE class 10 result, only 77.10 per cent students passed. This was the lowest pass percentage since 2007 when 78 per cent students cleared the exam. For those who could not clear the annual exam, supplementary exams were held. Over 16 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra Board class 10 exam this year.

Going by the past trend, the MSBSHSE class 10 will be declared on August 30. Once published, the result will be available at the official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

To pass the exam, candidates need to score aggregate 35 per cent marks in addition to scoring a minimum of 20 per cent marks in theory exam.

The supplementary exams were conducted from July 17 to 30. Students will also have an option to apply of applying for a re-evaluation of their supplementary exam result. The dates for reevaluation will be declared after the declaration of the result.