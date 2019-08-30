Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary result 2019 date and time

Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary result 2019: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education ( MSBSHE) will release the result for the supplementary exams conducted for class 10 or SSC today at 1 pm. The result will be available at the official websites, maharashtraeducation.com, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Those who score an aggregate of 35 per cent marks in addition to scoring a minimum of 20 per cent marks in theory exam will be considered pass and will be promoted to class 11 just like any regular candidate. The supplementary exams were conducted from July 17 to 30.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Supplementary result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com

Step 2: Click on ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Over 16 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra Board class 10 exam this year. Those who could not clear the test in regular mode appeared for the supplementary exams. According to the result declared in March, for MSBSHE class 10 result, only 77.10 per cent students passed.

The girl students have outperformed boys in Maharashtra SSC Class 10 examinations. While the pass percentage of girl students is 82.82 per cent, a total of 72.18 per cent male students cleared the SSC examination successfully.