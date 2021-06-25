Maharashtra SSC results by July 15, FYJC entrance exam in July-August

Maharashtra SSC exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 31, but were cancelled due to Covid. File.

The Maharashtra government has announced the result for Class 10 or SSC examination will be released by July 15 and students will then be able to register for the first-year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 entrance exams.

“After the result of Class 10 is announced by July 15, the state board or the examination council will provide the option for the students to register on the CET portal,” Varsha Gaikwad, Maharashtra Education Minister tweeted through her official handle.

Examinations will be conducted for students of all boards seeking admission in all junior colleges affiliated to Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Examinations i.e. state boards, CBSE, CISCE and all international boards.

“The entrance examination is completely optional. Considering the internal evaluation done by various examination boards at the school level for the 10th result, there should be uniformity for the 11th admission and the optional common entrance examination (CET) will be held at the end of July or the first week of August,” Gaikwad said.

The CET will be based on the state board’s class 10 syllabus. There will be multiple choice questions for this 100 marks exam and two hours exam will be taken by the OMR method. There will be 25 marks questions each in English, Mathematics, Science, Social Sciences. The entrance test will be taken offline.

Maharashtra state board students who registered for class 10 during the academic year 2020-21 will not have to pay the fee for CET 2021 as they have already paid the examination fee for the class 10 examination. However, other board students will have to pay the prescribed fee.