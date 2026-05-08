Maharashtra SSC results declared: Pass percentage drops for second straight year

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday announced that 92.02 per cent of candidates passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination held this year.

Similar to the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results declared last month, the SSC examination also saw a drop in pass percentage compared to the results of previous years. Last year, 94.10 per cent of candidates had passed the SSC examination, whereas in 2024, the pass rate was 95.81 per cent.

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MSBSHSE Chairperson Trigun Kulkarni attributed the drop in passing rate to better implementation of anti-cheating measures, including greater CCTV surveillance. “At examination centres where CCTV cameras were not present, we brought in exam staff from other educational institutes,” he said.