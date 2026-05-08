Maharashtra SSC results declared: Pass percentage drops for second straight year

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday announced that 92.02 per cent of candidates passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination held this year.
Similar to the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results declared last month, the SSC examination also saw a drop in pass percentage compared to the results of previous years. Last year, 94.10 per cent of candidates had passed the SSC examination, whereas in 2024, the pass rate was 95.81 per cent.
MSBSHSE Chairperson Trigun Kulkarni attributed the drop in passing rate to better implementation of anti-cheating measures, including greater CCTV surveillance. “At examination centres where CCTV cameras were not present, we brought in exam staff from other educational institutes,” he said.
Vasant Kalpande, former head of the state board, told The Indian Express that since the difference in pass percentage from last year was just two per cent, it cannot be conclusively claimed that the reason for it is solely the anti-cheating campaign.
“Many years ago, the Latur division used to achieve top results. The divisional head of Latur enforced strict anti-cheating measures, and its passing percentage dropped to the bottom and stayed there. Anti-cheating measures might be a possible reason for a drop in percentage this year… but reasons like better students enrolling in other boards like CBSE or difficult question papers might also be reasons,” he added.
Toppers
179 candidates across the state achieved a 100 per cent result: 104 of these candidates are from the Latur Division, 24 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 15 from Kolhapur, 12 from Pune, seven from Konkan, six from Nashik, five from Mumbai, three from Amravati, and three from Nagpur.
Division-wise results
The Konkan division recorded the highest passing rate at 97.62 per cent, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded the lowest pass percentage at 88.41 per cent.
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Passing percentages for other divisions are: Pune (94.24 per cent), Nagpur (89.07 per cent), Mumbai (94.97 per cent), Kolhapur (95.47 per cent), Amravati (90.50 per cent), Nashik (90.53 per cent), and Latur (88.42 per cent).
Girls outshine boys
This year, from the nine divisions, a total of 15,55,026 students registered as regular candidates. Out of these 15,42,472 appeared for the exam and 14,20,486 achieved passing marks.
Girls recorded a passing rate of 94.96 per cent, 5.40 percentage points higher than boys at 89.56 per cent.
Additionally, 28,825 private candidates appeared for the examination. Out of these, 22,003 achieved passing marks, recording a passing rate of 76.33 per cent.
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More than 28,000 repeater candidates also appeared for the examination, of which 9,757 achieved passing marks, recording a passing rate of 33.79 per cent.
Among 9,912 specially-abled candidates, 9,042 achieved passing marks, recording a passing rate of 91.22 per cent.
Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting.
Professional Background
Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune.
Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics.
Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories:
1. Investigations & Governance
"Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents.
"44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families.
2. Education & Campus Life
Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University.
"Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial.
"Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers.
3. Human Rights & Social Issues
"Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India.
"'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying.
Signature Style
Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty.
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