Maharashtra SSC 10th results 2020: NFBM Jagriti school for blind girls secures 100% results once again

Visually challenged girls students of the NFBM Jagriti school for blind girls secured 100% results in the SSC examination held in March 2020. Visually challenged girls students of the NFBM Jagriti school for blind girls secured 100% results in the SSC examination held in March 2020.

The visually challenged girls students of the NFBM Jagriti school for blind girls at Alandi Devachi Pune have once again risen to the occasion by achieving 100 per cent results in the SSC examination held in March 2020.

For 23 years in a row, our school has managed to obtain a 100 per cent result. This year, nine of our students appeared for the SSC examination for standard 10 and all of them not only cleared the exams but their achievements have made our institution proud, says Mangala Khunte Principal NFBM Jagriti School for Blind Girls Alandi.

Read | Among toppers, a table tennis player, a percussionist and a Kathak dancer

The academic achievements of four visually impaired stars of Jagriti stand out. Meet Kumari Tejaswini Dahatonde who stood first in the school by scoring 90 per cent. She plans to pursue her studies in the Arts stream and wishes to be an IAS officer.

Prajakta Tamkar secured 88 per cent and the second rank in the school. She too expressed her gratitude to school management and teachers and said that her parent had played a key role in her life she also plans a career in banking.

Rupali Gaveli and Vaishnavi Navadkar stood third and fourth respectively with 87 per cent marks to their credit.

One more remarkable feature of this year’s result is the fact that all the students of the school who appeared for the board exams returned with distinction, said Sakina Bedi spokesperson National Federation of the Blind Maharashtra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd