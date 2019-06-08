Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2019 declared: How to check results via websites, mobile, app

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2019: The Maharashtra state board of secondary and higher secondary education (MSBSHSE), Pune has declared the result for class 10 or Maharashtra Board SSC result on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The students who had appeared in the examination can check the result through the official websites, mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

LIVE Updates | Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2019

Advertising

MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale informed that students can download the result from the official website and use it as a mark sheet after self-attesting the same,. She informed that one can also apply with the MSBSHSE from to apply to get the original mark sheet. The window will be open from June 10 to 29, 2019.

MSBSHSE SSC 10th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

READ | When and where to check Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2019

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Advertising

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Over 16 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exams this year, which were conducted from March 1 to March 22. To pass the exam, candidates need to score an aggregate of 35 per cent marks, in addition to scoring a minimum of 20 per cent marks in the theory exam.

Last year, around 17,51,353 students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exams, out of which 15,65,884 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 89.41 per cent.

Meanwhile, MSHSHSE declared the results for class 12 exams on May 28, 2019, where around 14,21,936 students appeared for the examination, out of which 12,21,159 passed the exam. The overall pass percentage was 85.88%.

To curb cheating, the Maharashtra board adopted a slew of measures this year, like the installation of CCTV cameras and increasing the number of invigilators in the exam.