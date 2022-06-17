Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE SSC Class 10th Result 2022: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune will declare the SSC or class 10 board exam results on June 17. The class 10 result will be announced at 11 am, while the SSC result link will be active from 1 pm onwards. Candidates will be able to check their board exam results at the official website — mahresult.nic.in, or hscresult.mkcl.org, or hscmaharesult.org.in.

The Maharashtra SSC or class 10 board examination was conducted in an offline mode (pen and paper) from March 15 to April 4, 2022. The examination this year was conducted in two sessions — morning and evening.

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2022: When and where to check

MSBSHSE will release the SSC or class 10 board exam result on June 17. The students can view their results at mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, hscmahresult.org.in. To check the SSC board exam results, students need to click on the relevant class link that reads ‘Maharashtra SSC class 10 board result 2022’ available on the website’s homepage. Then, students must enter their roll number or registration number, and date of birth (DOB), or other such required details like image text (captcha) to log in. After clicking on login the students will finally, be directed to a new page where they can check their board exam scores.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement on Thursday through a video message shared on her official Twitter handle.

In 2021, a total number of 15,75,806 students registered for the SSC board examination out of which 15,74,994 students were successfully promoted.

After a decade-low passing percentage recorded in 2019, there was a huge rise of 18.20 percent in 2021. The overall passing percentage recorded by the Maharashtra board was 95.30 per cent.

Of all the nine divisions, last year, the Konkan division had recorded the highest pass percentage 97.21 while the Mumbai division scored the lowest 90.91 pass percentage. Out of a total of 153 subjects, 24 subjects had 100 percent results.

