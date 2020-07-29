Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2020: Pass percentage improves by 18.20, highest in 10 years

MSBSHSE SSC results 2020: Know how to check marks. (Representational Image) MSBSHSE SSC results 2020: Know how to check marks. (Representational Image)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) declared the state SSC results on Wednesday, July 29. The overall pass percentage improved considerably by 18.20 per cent this year, the MSBHE officials noted while declaring the results. The overall pass percentage of fresh candidates who appeared for the March 2020 examinations was 95.30 said authorities, with girls outperforming boys.

Students can check their subject-wise results post 1 pm on the website, mahresult.nic.in and even take print-outs of the same. Other websites that will host the Maharashtra SSC results are sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com.

A total of 17,65,898 (9,75,894 boys, 7,89,898 girls) candidates had registered for the SSC exams this year which were held from March 3-23. The last exam paper was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the marks for that were calculated as per average of other subjects.

Among the nine divisions, Konkan topped the list with 98.77 per cent while Aurangabad division was at the bottom with 92 per cent, said Shakuntale Kale, chairperson of MSBSHSE, while announcing the results.

Among the special students who had registered for the exams, 92.73 per cent passed the exams.

For revaluation of marks, students have to make applications between July 30 to August 8 while for obtaining photocopies of answer sheets, students can apply from July 30 to August 18.

For rechecking of answer sheets, students have to first obtain a copy of it after filing an online application, self-attest the same and upload it on the website within five days of receiving the photocopies, after paying fees for the same. Students wishing to do rechecking of answer sheets can contact their respective divisional boards.

For those students who have cleared the examination but want to appear for Class Improvement Scheme, only two attempts will be available in subsequent exams.

