Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2020 tomorrow at 1 pm

Around 17 lakh students had appeared in the state SSC exams. (Representational image) Around 17 lakh students had appeared in the state SSC exams. (Representational image)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) will declare the state SSC results on Wednesday, July 29. As per the press release, the result will be announced at 1 pm. Around 17 lakh students had appeared in the state SSC exams, which was initially scheduled to be held from March 7 to April 1. The practical exams for the same were conducted between February 15 and March 4.

The board after facing heavy criticism decided to postpone the pending Geography exam, and later cancel it and pass the 17 lakh students who were registered to appear for it. The board also cancelled the exam for vocational subjects which are conducted for children with special needs. Hence, the same rule of the average score will be applied to the vocational papers that were cancelled.

Students can check the results by visiting the MHBSE’s official website – mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com. To check the results a student needs to click on their relevant class link displayed on the homepage. They then have to log in by entering the roll number, mother’s name, and other details. The student then will click on the view result button and it will be displayed on the screen.

The result can also fetched by registering here at indianexpress.com. In order to do so, a candidate needs to fill the box below, after which the results and any updates regarding the same will be communicated to them on email or mobile number.

A student needs to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear the SSC exams. Once the result is announced, those who have passed the exam will be issued with an original mark sheet and it can be collected by the students from their respective schools.

Generally, the Maharashtra SSC results are declared in the month of May-June but with the state tussling hard against the coronavirus pandemic the evaluation of answer scripts was not completed in time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd