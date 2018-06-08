Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2018 Highlights: 4 from Mumbai score 100%

Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018: MSBSHSE, Pune has declared the Class 10 result today. Check at mahresult.nic.in,maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 8, 2018 8:15:24 pm
Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2018, MSBSHSE Board SSC 10th Result 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune declared the Maharashtra class 10 or SSC result today. Students can check their result at mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org. The examresults.net will host the SSC result today. This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations that were conducted by the Maharashtra Board from March 1 to March 24. Last year, around 89.50 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30.

The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 per cent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year. To prevent incidents of the paper leak and rampant cheating this year, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance.

Live Blog

18:13 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
A total of 5,248 candidates received O grade (90 - 100 per cent) while 41,428 candidates got A+ grade (80-100 marks). An estimated 2,50,961 students got first division (over 60 per cent marks). Students can check the results at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. The Higher Secondary examinations were held from March 27 to April 11 this year.

17:57 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Meet SSC toppers from Maharashtra

Among the toppers, Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School in Jalpaiguri district secured the top rank scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent). Ritvick Kumar Sahoo (493) of Tamluk Hamilton School secured the second rank with 98.6 per cent marks. Timir Baron Das, Saswata Roy jointly got the third spot securing 490 marks. Among the girls, Arkadipta Ghosh and Anima Garai jointly secured first spot (among girls) having scored 97.2 per cent each and both ranked fifth in overall. While Ghosh is from Jadavpur Vidyapith, Garai sat for the exams from Bankura Ranibandh School.

17:48 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
An estimated 83.75 per cent students of the total 8,04,895 examinees passed class 12 examinations, conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), as per the results announced today. This year 8,04,895 candidates sat for the examination, of whom 6,63,516 students passed, the WBCHSE said in a statement.  PTI inputs

15:52 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Positive messages on social media platforms
15:43 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Maharashtra SSC Result: Range wise pass percentage

15:36 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Relatives and friends congratulate successful candidates
15:31 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Teachers praise students

Teachers from various schools have also posted about their achievement.

15:11 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
About the topper

Shrutika Mahajan from Dombivali has emerged as one of the four students from the Mumbai division to score a perfect 100. She has scored 485 marks in the written exam. With a 15-mark bonus for arts, her score has added up to 100 percent. Shrutika's father Jagadish Mahajan told The Indian Express that Shrutika is an avid Bharatnatyam enthusiast and has participated in several district-level competitions.

14:39 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
14:38 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Overall pass percentage of repeaters

14:34 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Don't compare your marks, Twitter users
14:29 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Unsuccessful candidates should not get disappointed

Well wishers are also posting messages for those students who have not scored as per their expectations.

14:21 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Reactions on topper getting 100 per cent
14:21 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Maharashtra SSC result 2018: Meet the toppers from Mumbai

Sanika Sanjay Gaikwad from Vidya Niketan School has scored an aggregate of 99.80 per cent while Khushi Ajay Vora from DSRV Borivali has registered 99.60 per cent.

14:20 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Topper scores 100 per cent

Shrutika Jagadish Mahajan from Chandrakant Patkar School, Dombivli, has topped the Maharashtra SSC 10th exams with 100 per cent. The second rank has been obtained by Sanika Sanjay Gaikwad from Vidya Niketan School, with 99.80 per cent. Khushi Ajay Vora from DSRV Borivali is at the third place with 99.60 per cent.

14:19 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Maharashtra SSC result declared, four students from Mumbai score 100%

Shrutika Jagadish Mahajan, a student of Chandrakant Patkar, Dombivli, Mumbai has scored 100 per cent result. She has got 50 marks extra in dance. There are four 100 percenters in Mumbai alone

14:10 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Mumbai, Pune pass percentage

From Pune, 269220 students registered for the SSC exams of which 268088 have appeared for it and a total of 246855 have passed taking the overall pass percentage at 92.08. Similarly from Mumbai 339899 candidates applied, however, 338609 students attended the exam held in March. A total of 306151 have passed the exam taking the city's pass percentage at 90.41.

14:00 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
More best wishes flowing in

Ex-Cabinet Minister, Maharashtra, Jayant Patil has also extended his best wishes to the successful candidates.

13:55 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Overall performance data: SSC 10th Result 2018

13:44 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Cabinet Minister for Revenue, Maharashtra congratulates students
13:33 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Students congratulated

People are also congratulating their relatives and friends on Twitter

13:30 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Re-examination details

The district with the highest pass percentage is Konkan, with 96 per cent. Nagpur is the least scoring district with 85 per cent. This year, girls have again scored more than boys. The re-examination will begin on July 17 for both the classes and the details regarding the same will be out shortly.

13:19 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Minister congratulates SSC 10th students

Former Minister of Civil Aviation & Heavy Industries, Praful Patel congratulates students.

13:16 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Twitter flooded with best wishes
13:12 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Login page now available

Students can now check their marks by entering their SSC seat number and mother's name.

13:08 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Websites crash

Due to heavy traffic at the moment, websites are not opening. Students are requested to maintain calm and check the same by refresing after 10 minutes.

13:04 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
How to check SSC 10th marks: MSBSHSE

Students need to check the result through official websites mentioned above. Then click on the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 result link. A new page will open; fill in your credentials and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print for further use.

12:59 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Marking Scheme for Maharashtra SSC exam

Total marks: 650

Languages: 20 (oral) + 80 (written) = 100

Math: 30 (internal) + 120 (written) = 150

Sciences: 20 (Practical) + 80 (written) = 100

Social Science: 20 (internal) +80 (written) = 100

Exact total is 650

SSC exam total: 600 marks

12:57 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Girls outshine boys again

Once again girls have outshone boys. Girls are at 91.17 per cent and boys at 87.27 per cent. Last year, 16, 50, 499 fresh candidates had registered for the exams and the pass percentage was 88.74 percent. Of the 57 subjects for which exams were conducted, 11 subjects had 100 percent results. Of the candidates who have passed, 4,03,137 have passed with distinction of which 63331 students have more than 90 percent marks.

12:50 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Marks don't decide your future: Well wishers on Twitter
12:48 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Stay calm, read some positive tweets
12:48 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Last year's pass percentage

This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examination that was conducted by the Maharashtra Board from March 1 to March 24. Last year, around 89.50 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination successfully.

12:43 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
MSBSHSE 10th marks to be uploaded shortly

In another 20 minutes, students will be able to check their marks on the websites. The re-examination will begin on July 17 for both the classes and the details regarding the same will be out shortly.

12:37 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Paper leak of HSC English exam

This year, unconfirmed reports of the English examination question paper of Class 12 HSC went viral through Whatsapp, barely an hour after the examination started has rattled the officials of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). According to the preliminary information received from sources at the state board, around 1 pm, they were notified about the report of exam paper having gone viral through a centre at Barshi taluka in Solapur district.

12:31 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Security measures taken this year

In order to prevent incidents of paper leak and cheating, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance this year. Meanwhile, as per reports, the board exam was still surrounded with incidents of paper leak. Nearly, an hour after the start of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, photos of question paper of MIL subject started circulating on WhatsApp at around Kendrapara district. However, the Board officials dismissed leak reports.

12:26 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
SSC Result via SMS and examresults

Result will also be available at examresults.net. All the Class 10 students can also check the results via SMS. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111

12:15 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Marksheet distribution

The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 per cent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year. The  date for the distribution of marksheets will also be announced in two days.

12:08 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Maharashtra 10th Result 2018: How to check

Students should keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to check their scores. They should follow the below mentioned steps to obtain the same.

Step 1: Log on to the official website or any other partner website

Step 2: Click on the link for SSC result

Step 3: In the peovided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference 

12:01 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
Maharashtra SSC Results 2018: Websites to check

As the result has been released, students will be able to check their marks from 1 pm onwards. The websites to check the result is mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org

11:57 (IST) 08 Jun 2018
125 students score 100 per cent

A total of 125 students have got 100% per cent marks in the exam. 63,331 students across the state have scored 90 per cent or above. Last year the pass percentage was 88.74 and this time it has increased by 0.67 per cent.

Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018: To check the result, the candidate has to visit the official website i.e mahresult.nic.in. Then click on the tab SSC results 2018. Keep your admit card handy to view the SSC result. A new window will open, now fill in your credentials. The result will be displayed on your computer screen

Step 5: Download and a take a print of same for the further use.

