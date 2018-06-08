Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2018 Highlights: 4 from Mumbai score 100%

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2018, MSBSHSE Board SSC 10th Result 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune declared the Maharashtra class 10 or SSC result today. Students can check their result at mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org. The examresults.net will host the SSC result today. This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations that were conducted by the Maharashtra Board from March 1 to March 24. Last year, around 89.50 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30.
View | Maharashtra SSC result 2018: Websites to check marks at mahresult.nic.in
The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 per cent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year. To prevent incidents of the paper leak and rampant cheating this year, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance.
A total of 5,248 candidates received O grade (90 - 100 per cent) while 41,428 candidates got A+ grade (80-100 marks). An estimated 2,50,961 students got first division (over 60 per cent marks). Students can check the results at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. The Higher Secondary examinations were held from March 27 to April 11 this year.
Among the toppers, Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School in Jalpaiguri district secured the top rank scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2 per cent). Ritvick Kumar Sahoo (493) of Tamluk Hamilton School secured the second rank with 98.6 per cent marks. Timir Baron Das, Saswata Roy jointly got the third spot securing 490 marks. Among the girls, Arkadipta Ghosh and Anima Garai jointly secured first spot (among girls) having scored 97.2 per cent each and both ranked fifth in overall. While Ghosh is from Jadavpur Vidyapith, Garai sat for the exams from Bankura Ranibandh School.
An estimated 83.75 per cent students of the total 8,04,895 examinees passed class 12 examinations, conducted by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE), as per the results announced today. This year 8,04,895 candidates sat for the examination, of whom 6,63,516 students passed, the WBCHSE said in a statement. PTI inputs
Teachers from various schools have also posted about their achievement.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Shrutika Mahajan from Dombivali has emerged as one of the four students from the Mumbai division to score a perfect 100. She has scored 485 marks in the written exam. With a 15-mark bonus for arts, her score has added up to 100 percent. Shrutika's father Jagadish Mahajan told The Indian Express that Shrutika is an avid Bharatnatyam enthusiast and has participated in several district-level competitions.
Well wishers are also posting messages for those students who have not scored as per their expectations.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Sanika Sanjay Gaikwad from Vidya Niketan School has scored an aggregate of 99.80 per cent while Khushi Ajay Vora from DSRV Borivali has registered 99.60 per cent.
Shrutika Jagadish Mahajan from Chandrakant Patkar School, Dombivli, has topped the Maharashtra SSC 10th exams with 100 per cent. The second rank has been obtained by Sanika Sanjay Gaikwad from Vidya Niketan School, with 99.80 per cent. Khushi Ajay Vora from DSRV Borivali is at the third place with 99.60 per cent.
Shrutika Jagadish Mahajan, a student of Chandrakant Patkar, Dombivli, Mumbai has scored 100 per cent result. She has got 50 marks extra in dance. There are four 100 percenters in Mumbai alone
From Pune, 269220 students registered for the SSC exams of which 268088 have appeared for it and a total of 246855 have passed taking the overall pass percentage at 92.08. Similarly from Mumbai 339899 candidates applied, however, 338609 students attended the exam held in March. A total of 306151 have passed the exam taking the city's pass percentage at 90.41.
Ex-Cabinet Minister, Maharashtra, Jayant Patil has also extended his best wishes to the successful candidates.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
People are also congratulating their relatives and friends on Twitter
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The district with the highest pass percentage is Konkan, with 96 per cent. Nagpur is the least scoring district with 85 per cent. This year, girls have again scored more than boys. The re-examination will begin on July 17 for both the classes and the details regarding the same will be out shortly.
Former Minister of Civil Aviation & Heavy Industries, Praful Patel congratulates students.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Students can now check their marks by entering their SSC seat number and mother's name.
Due to heavy traffic at the moment, websites are not opening. Students are requested to maintain calm and check the same by refresing after 10 minutes.
Students need to check the result through official websites mentioned above. Then click on the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 result link. A new page will open; fill in your credentials and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print for further use.
Total marks: 650
Languages: 20 (oral) + 80 (written) = 100
Math: 30 (internal) + 120 (written) = 150
Sciences: 20 (Practical) + 80 (written) = 100
Social Science: 20 (internal) +80 (written) = 100
Exact total is 650
SSC exam total: 600 marks
Once again girls have outshone boys. Girls are at 91.17 per cent and boys at 87.27 per cent. Last year, 16, 50, 499 fresh candidates had registered for the exams and the pass percentage was 88.74 percent. Of the 57 subjects for which exams were conducted, 11 subjects had 100 percent results. Of the candidates who have passed, 4,03,137 have passed with distinction of which 63331 students have more than 90 percent marks.
This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examination that was conducted by the Maharashtra Board from March 1 to March 24. Last year, around 89.50 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination successfully.
In another 20 minutes, students will be able to check their marks on the websites. The re-examination will begin on July 17 for both the classes and the details regarding the same will be out shortly.
This year, unconfirmed reports of the English examination question paper of Class 12 HSC went viral through Whatsapp, barely an hour after the examination started has rattled the officials of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). According to the preliminary information received from sources at the state board, around 1 pm, they were notified about the report of exam paper having gone viral through a centre at Barshi taluka in Solapur district.
In order to prevent incidents of paper leak and cheating, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance this year. Meanwhile, as per reports, the board exam was still surrounded with incidents of paper leak. Nearly, an hour after the start of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, photos of question paper of MIL subject started circulating on WhatsApp at around Kendrapara district. However, the Board officials dismissed leak reports.
Result will also be available at examresults.net. All the Class 10 students can also check the results via SMS. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111
The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 per cent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year. The date for the distribution of marksheets will also be announced in two days.
Students should keep their hall tickets/admit cards ready in order to check their scores. They should follow the below mentioned steps to obtain the same.
Step 1: Log on to the official website or any other partner website
Step 2: Click on the link for SSC result
Step 3: In the peovided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
As the result has been released, students will be able to check their marks from 1 pm onwards. The websites to check the result is mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org
A total of 125 students have got 100% per cent marks in the exam. 63,331 students across the state have scored 90 per cent or above. Last year the pass percentage was 88.74 and this time it has increased by 0.67 per cent.