MSBSHSE 10th supplementary Result 2018 LIVE: Maharashtra 10th results announced

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2018 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result of SSC exams today at 1 pm. All those students who appeared for the exam can check the official website – mahresult.nic.in to view their scores. The Maharashtra Board conducted the supplementary exams between July 17 and August 2. The students who wish to re-evaluate or who want to get a copy of the answer sheets can do it between August 30 and September 8.
The Board this year had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance, in order to prevent incidents of paper leak and cheating, Meanwhile, as per reports, the board exam was still surrounded with incidents of paper leak. Nearly, an hour after the start of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, photos of question paper of MIL subject started circulating on WhatsApp at around Kendrapara district. However, the Board officials dismissed leak reports.
The result of HSC examination was released by the MSBSHSE on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 per cent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year.
86.87% handicapped students passed in the main examination. A total of 125 students got 100% per cent marks in the exam. 63,331 students across the state had scored 90 per cent or above. Last year the pass percentage was 88.74 and this time it had increased by 0.67 per cent.
This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC main examinations that were conducted by the Maharashtra Board from March 1 to March 24. Girls (91.17) fared better than boys (87.27), maintaining the same trend as every year. Among districts, Konkan had topped with 96 per cent while Nagpur was the least scoring district with 85 per cent. Mumbai had registered 90.41 per cent while Pune was at 92.08 per cent.
Students should follow the below mentioned steps to check their scores:
Step 1: Log on to the official website — mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for result
Step 3: In the provided field, enter your roll number/ other details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
All those students who wish to re-evaluate or who want to get a copy of the answer sheets can do it between August 30 and September 8. Last year, a total of 12,56,20 candidates had registered for the exam of which 12,47,23 appeared. Among them, 20,1,16 boys passed the SSC supplementary exam while 10,3,72 girls cleared it.
