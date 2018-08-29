MSBSHSE 10th supplementary Result 2018 LIVE: Maharashtra 10th results announced

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2018 LIVE: Students wait at an internet cafe for their results. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) Students wait at an internet cafe for their results. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

Maharashtra SSC Supplementary Result 2018 LIVE: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result of SSC exams today at 1 pm. All those students who appeared for the exam can check the official website – mahresult.nic.in to view their scores. The Maharashtra Board conducted the supplementary exams between July 17 and August 2. The students who wish to re-evaluate or who want to get a copy of the answer sheets can do it between August 30 and September 8.

Students need to check the result through official websites mentioned above. Then click on the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 result link. A new page will open; fill in your credentials and submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print for further use.