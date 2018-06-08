Declared! Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018: How to check at mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org

Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018: Result will be available at mahresult.nic.in Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018: Result will be available at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune has declared the Maharashtra Board SSC or Class 10 examination result today at 1 pm. Students will now be able to check their respective scores at the official websites — mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org. In case of heavy traffic, if one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also check the marks at examresults.net. The students can also check the results via SMS.

Read | Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018 LIVE updates

The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111. The Maharashtra Board conducted the SSC examination from March 1 to March 24. Amongst the nine divisions, Konkan topped the list with 96per cent while Nagpur division was at the bottom with 85.97 per cent, said Shakuntale Kale, chairperson of MSBSHSE while announcing the results.



Shrutika Jagadish Mahajan, a student of Chandrakant Patkar, Dombivli, Mumbai has scored 100 per cent result. She has got 50 marks extra in dance. There are four 100 percenters in Mumbai alone. Sanika Sanjay Gaikwad from Vidya Niketan School has scored an aggregate of 99.80 per cent while Khushi Ajay Vora from DSRV Borivali has registered 99.60 per cent.

From Pune, 269220 students registered for the SSC exams of which 268088 have appeared for it and a total of 246855 have passed taking the overall pass percentage at 92.08. Similarly, from Mumbai, 339899 candidates applied, however, 338609 students attended the exam held in March. A total of 306151 have passed the exam taking the city’s pass percentage at 90.41.

A total of 17.51 lakh students who appeared for the exam will be able to check result through the official website at mahresult.nic.in. MSBSHSE declared the HSC examination result on May 30, 2018. 14,16,986 students gave the exam out of 14,18,645 registered students and 12,52,817 students passed the exam. Overall percentage of this year is 88,41. 5486 candidates score above 90 per cent.

Read | Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018 date, time

Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018: How to check

Step 1: go to the official website that is mahresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new tab, enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, around 89.50 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30,2018. The girls scored an overall percentage of 93.5 whereas boys registered 86.65 per cent. Around 15.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam last year, of which, as many as 2,42,628 students appeared from Pune.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd