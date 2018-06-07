Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018 uploaded at 1 pm: How to check result at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018: MSBSHSE results are available at mahresult.nic.in Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018: MSBSHSE results are available at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra SSC 10th result: The result of Senior Secondary Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 examinations will be released tomorrow, June 8 by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune. This year, 17.51 lakh students appeared for the SSC examinations that were conducted by the Maharashtra Board from March 1 to March 24. Last year, around 89.50 per cent students cleared the Class 10 examination successfully, the result of which was declared on May 30. Students can check the result through the official websites, mahresults.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

The result of HSC examination was released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on May 30. A total of 5486 candidates scored above 90 per cent in the Maharashtra Board HSC exams this year. Amongst the nine divisions, Konkan topped the list with 96per cent while Nagpur division was at the bottom with 85.97 per cent, said Shakuntale Kale,chairperson of MSBSHSE while announcing the results. Amongst the special students who had registered for the exams, 86.87 percent passed the exams.



Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website that is mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new tab, enter the registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Of the 57 subjects for which exams were conducted, 11 subjects had 100 percent results. Of the candidates who have passed, 4,03,137 have passed with distinction of which 63331 students have more than 90 percent marks.

Maharashtra SSC 10th result: When and where

The Maharashtra Education Board has released the SSC result at 1 pm. Students can check their scores at the official websites — mahresult.nic.in, maharashtraeducation.com and results.mkcl.org. In case of heavy traffic, students can also check the marks at examresults.net. All the Class 10 students can also check the results via SMS. The candidates who are using mobile operators like Idea, Vodafone, Reliance, Tata, BSNL can send their seat number to 57766, 58888111.

From Pune, 269220 students registered for the SSC exams of which 268088 have appeared for it and a total of 246855 have passed taking the overall pass percentage at 92.08. Similarly from Mumbai 339899 candidates applied, however, 338609 students attended the exam held in March. A total of 306151 have passed the exam taking the city’s pass percentage at 90.41.

This year, to prevent incidents of the paper leak and rampant cheating, the board had constituted 58 flying squads and 37 central squads for vigilance. Meanwhile, as per reports, the board exam was surrounded with incidents of paper leak this year. Nearly, an hour after the start of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination, photos of question paper of MIL subject started circulating on WhatsApp at around Kendrapara district. However, the Board officials dismissed leak reports.

This year, unconfirmed reports of the English examination question paper of Class 12 HSC went viral through Whatsapp, barely an hour after the examination started has rattled the officials of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). According to the preliminary information received from sources at the state board, around 1 pm, they were notified about the report of exam paper having gone viral through a centre at Barshi taluka in Solapur district.

