Maharashtra SSC 10th, HSC 12th Result 2020 Updates

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2020: An official of the state education department said that they are likely to be announced by the first week of July 2020 because lockdown is until June 30, 2020. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2020: An official of the state education department said that they are likely to be announced by the first week of July 2020 because lockdown is until June 30, 2020.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) is preparing to declare Maharashtra SSC and HSC results 2020 soon. The board has delayed the publication of class 10 and class 12 results due to rising cases of coronavirus and lockdown in the state.

As of now, there is no update on when MSBSHSE will declare the results of the SSC and HSC exams 2020. An official of the state education department said that they are likely to be announced by the first week of July 2020 because lockdown is until June 30, 2020.

To check Maharashtra board SSC result 2020 or HSC result, students need to visit the official website at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. On the homepage of the website, students need to click on their relevant class link and then log in by entering their roll number, mother’s name, etc. Lastly, students need to click on the view result button after which they can check result from the screen.

Earlier, there were newspaper reports that the board shall declare the result on June 10.

However, Maharashtra is the worst-hit coronavirus state in India. The board generally declares the result in the month of May-June but due to lockdown the evaluation of answer scripts cannot be completed on time. Last year, the board declared Maharashtra HSC result was announced on May 28, whereas, SSC exam result was out on June 8.

The education department earlier planned to allow teachers to carry the answer sheets to home for evaluation. However, there is presently no means to send the answer scripts to examiners, hence, the work will resume only after the lockdown is over.

For Maharashtra SSC cancelled paper for Geography, it has been decided that the students will consider passed on the basis of marks obtained in the other five subjects. As many as 17 lakh students were going to sit for Geography paper on March 23 which was cancelled by the MSBSHSE due to rising cases of coronavirus in the state. The board also cancelled the exam for vocational subjects which are conducted for children with special needs. Hence, the same rule of the average score will be applied to the vocational papers that were cancelled.

This year, as many as 13 lakh students appeared for HSC examination and 17 lakh students have taken SSC examination. To be declared as qualified, students need to obtain 35 per cent marks in each subject for SSC and HSC exam. Once the result is announced, those who pass

the exam will be issued original mark sheet which is to be collected by the students from their respective school.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd